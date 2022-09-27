ETHPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,144,213 coins. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

