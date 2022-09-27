Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03). 56,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 96,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.30.

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

