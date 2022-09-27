Evedo Achieves Market Cap of $430,335.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $430,335.00 and $89,244.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evedo

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

