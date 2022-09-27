Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.14

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 13715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

