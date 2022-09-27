Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:MNTN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,384. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

