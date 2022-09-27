Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

EVVTY traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 174,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,946. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $181.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

