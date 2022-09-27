Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.63. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 225 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $939.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,131,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,902,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.