Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.33.
Extendicare Company Profile
