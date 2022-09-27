Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.