EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

EYPT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

