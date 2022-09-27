EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
EYPT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
