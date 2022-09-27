Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

