FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director R Brad Martin Buys 1,500 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.95. 4,387,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,934. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.54.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
