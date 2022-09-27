FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director R Brad Martin Buys 1,500 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.95. 4,387,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,934. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

