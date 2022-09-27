FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $200.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.