Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $108.38

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.38, but opened at $105.82. Ferguson shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 7,990 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

About Ferguson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

