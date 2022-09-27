Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.91 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG traded down GBX 229 ($2.77) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,776 ($118.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,038. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.02. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a one year high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,863.63.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £132.10 ($159.62).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.