FibSWAP DEx Price Up 26.5% This Week (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,119,910 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.