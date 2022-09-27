Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

