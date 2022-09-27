First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 6,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 360,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

