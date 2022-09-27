First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.54. 44,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

