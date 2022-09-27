First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.61. 357,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. The company has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

