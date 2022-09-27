First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. 14,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

