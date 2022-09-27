First American Trust FSB Buys 3,204 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 218,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

