First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,345. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

