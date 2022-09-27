First American Trust FSB Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,804. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.