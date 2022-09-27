First American Trust FSB Has $404,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

