First American Trust FSB Has $9.41 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. 74,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

