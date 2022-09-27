First American Trust FSB Purchases 1,247 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

MRVL stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 180,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,744. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

