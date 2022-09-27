First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

