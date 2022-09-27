First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.90

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 9636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

