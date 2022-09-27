First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 40,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 272,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

