First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,069. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

