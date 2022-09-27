First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

FDL stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 14,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,771. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

