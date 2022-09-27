First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

