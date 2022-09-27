First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Cut by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,884. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

