First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 488.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 428,234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FIXD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 687,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,031. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

