FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FTLF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

