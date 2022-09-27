FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

NYSE:FLT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.08. 9,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,375. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $179.99 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 546.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

