Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 37,900 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FLEX stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,799. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

