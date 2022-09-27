Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 442,445 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,445 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands comprises about 0.7% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,756. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

