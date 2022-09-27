Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 2,351.6% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FCAX remained flat at $9.94 on Tuesday. 41,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 385,235 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

