Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

