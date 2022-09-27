Fractal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,973.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $370,985.22 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

