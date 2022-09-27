Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Critical Analysis

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 49.26% 25.19% 13.59% Freeport-McMoRan 20.08% 22.04% 10.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 15.00 $135.04 million $1.32 21.24 Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 1.69 $4.31 billion $3.29 8.20

This table compares MP Materials and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00 Freeport-McMoRan 1 7 9 0 2.47

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $50.19, suggesting a potential upside of 78.99%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.61%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Freeport-McMoRan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

