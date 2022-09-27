Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 30,370 shares valued at $454,162. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

