Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,690.17 ($32.51).

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,342 ($16.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £529.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,834.29.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

