Fruth Investment Management Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 336,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gorman-Rupp

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $571,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Gorman-Rupp



The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

