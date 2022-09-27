Fruth Investment Management Has $694,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 436,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

