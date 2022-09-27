Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

FULC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 153.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

