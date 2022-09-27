GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) dropped 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

GAM Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About GAM

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

