Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Hallett sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.10), for a total value of A$72,054.76 ($50,387.94).

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

