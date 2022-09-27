Gas (GAS) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Gas has a total market cap of $32.48 million and $11.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00011610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded down 29% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013510 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 13,935,116 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.
